× Unique 2 Colorado Products

Cacao Chemistry . Since 2014, Cacao Chemistry has been redefining the possibilities of chocolate. Guided by food science research, we abide by the principle that flavors that pair well together share similarities on the chemical level. CacaoChemistry makes everything in small batches from our 550-square-foot “factory” on the SE side of town in Colorado Springs, Colorado, using fine French chocolate and locally-sourced ingredients.

East–West has been a family owned and operated business for over 25 years. We have great line of Asian cooking sauces including Sweet Ginger Teriyaki, Sizzling Stir-Fry, Zesty Orange Sauce and many other popular flavors. Our sauces are ready to use, contain no artificial colors or preservatives and help busy people easily create great tasting and healthy meals at home. In Colorado you can find us in King Soopers, Sprouts, Tonys Markets, H Mart and other specialty grocers.

Haykin Family Cider – Today husband-and-wife co-owners, Talia and Daniel Haykin, will begin selling their award winning hard apple cider at their state-of-the-art production facility and tasting room. Located on the light rail line at 33rd and Peoria at 12001 E 33rd Ave, Unit D in Aurora, Haykin Family Cider is easily accessible from Aurora, Denver, Stapleton, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Haykin Family Cider is a small batch, craft product that will be available in limited supply; guests can enjoy tours, tasting flights and ciders on tap at the facility as well as purchase bottles to take home