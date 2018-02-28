This active shooting training could be closest to real thing a civilian can experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It’s probably the closest thing to a real active shooter scenario as you are going to get. And civilians are signing up for the experience.

A full-time police sergeant in a large metropolitan department, Graham Dunne, is teaching everyday people what he hopes will be life-saving skills.

And he does this by using what is called simunitions, which resemble paintball guns. “It’s live stress. It’s stress inoculations so to speak. You actually can feel the hits, you’re actually shooting it out with another human being," Dunne says.

The students learn basic marksmanship skills, firearm retention and gun disarm techniques. Dunne says it’s arguably the most stressful training a civilian can get.

Whether you are playing the good guy, or bad guy, the stuff is stressful. And that’s the point. “We’re basically preparing ourselves for the eventuality or the possibility that we could actually be involved in one of these crazy incidents," Dunne says.

It seems the odds of that happening are getting higher every day.