Texas college coach won’t recruit from Colorado over ‘trouble passing’ drug tests

AURORA, Colo. – An email sent to a Colorado high school athlete by a Texas university says the school doesn’t recruit players from Colorado because of issues with drug testing.

The email was sent to an aspiring college athlete at Cherokee Trail High School by Texas Wesleyan University baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The school is a private university located in Fort Worth, Texas.

In the email, Jeffcoat claims that school no longer recruits from the state of Colorado because of drug problems.

Lol THIS really happened. Smh. pic.twitter.com/bF9ywQw15d — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) February 28, 2018

“Thanks for the interest in our program. Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado,” Jeffcoat wrote in the email that has gone viral. “In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test.”

“We have made a decision to not take a chance on Student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of Luck wherever you decide to play.”

The university said it was aware of the email and that the comments are not a reflection of the school. The school released a statement on Wednesday: