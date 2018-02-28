Student detained for threat against Greenwood Village middle school

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A student has been detained after a threat was made against a Greenwood Village middle school, the Cherry Creek School District said Wednesday

Officials were made aware late Tuesday of the threat on Snapchat to Campus Middle School (4785 Dayton St.).

The district, the Greenwood Village Police Department and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigated and identified the student who allegedly made the threat.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the student’s home, and the individual was detained and will not be at school on Wednesday, a district spokeswoman said.

Campus Middle School shares a campus with Belleview Elementary School and Cherry Creek High School, and families for all of the schools were notified in robo calls on Thursday morning.

The spokeswoman did not say what the specific threat was. The name, age and gender of the student were not released.

The incident remains under investigation.