Redacted report detailing allegations of harassment by State Rep. Steve Lebsock released

DENVER — A redacted report regarding 11 allegations of harassment by State Rep. Steve Lebsock toward five women was released Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Democratic majority leadership introduced a measure to expel Lebsock from the House body.

It is the first time an expulsion hearing will take place in the Colorado State Capitol since 1915.

Lebsock is accused of sexually harassing a fellow legislator and four other women. He denies the allegations.

Holly Tarry, a former lobbyist who now runs a consulting firm, Democratic Rep. Faith Winter, and Cassie Tanner, a former legislative aide have filed formal complaints against Lebsock.

Winter alleges that Lebsock acted aggressively toward her when she turned down his sexual advances during an end-of-session party in 2016. She said he grabbed her elbow and that she felt threatened.

Lebsock insisted Tuesday that his party was lining up behind Winter in her bid to win a state Senate seat in November that could challenge the narrow Republican majority in that chamber.

“The last thing I was thinking of when I came forward was politics,” Winter said. “My whole goal in coming forward was to make sure this behavior stopped and that women in this building felt safe and felt like their voices were heard.”

House Majority Leader K.C. Becker introduced an expulsion resolution late Tuesday, saying an outside investigator had judged 11 harassment allegations against Lebsock to be credible.

Becker called the claims “serious and egregious in nature.”

Complaints and investigations into alleged misconduct are considered confidential under the Colorado Legislature’s workplace harassment policy.

Debate on the measure was scheduled for Friday.

Lebsock, a Democrat, is running for state treasurer and said he will fight expulsion.

“I’m willing to speak with any of my colleagues,” Lebsock said, referring to a 28-page defense he presented to lawmakers about his conduct before the legislative session began in January. “I don’t think I’ll be expelled.”

Colorado House lawmakers from both parties will caucus Thursday to consider the case before taking up the expulsion resolution.

A two-thirds vote of the 65-member chamber is needed. Democrats hold 37 seats, including Lebsock’s.