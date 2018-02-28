Rain and snow showers Wednesday night followed by a warm end to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few rain and snow showers will develop across the Front Range and in the eastern mountains Wednesday evening. Showers will most likely fall as rain across metro Denver thanks to warm temperatures but we could see change over to snow on the west side of town closer to the foothills or in the city as temperatures drop.

Showers are expected to be light this evening with little to no accumulation expected. It is possible some of the mountains pick up an inch but in Denver chances are low for accumulation.

Rain and snow showers will wrap up late Wednesday leaving clear conditions overnight.

Thursday will bring sunny skies and warming temperatures with afternoon highs reaching the mid 50s. Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days this week with highs in the 60s.

Another chance of snow arrives on Sunday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.