New weather satellite built in Colorado will launch on Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NOAA will be launching a new weather satellite on Thursday that will change the way meteorologists track the weather in the United States.

Lockheed Martin in Littleton helped build the new satellite, according to NASA.

NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-S (GOES-S) is scheduled for launch around 3 p.m. MST in Florida.

The satellite, which will be named GOES-17 when it reaches orbit, will help provide faster and more accurate date on storm systems that threaten the western United States, according to NASA.

The launch of the new satellite will be streamed on the FOX31 and Channel 2 Facebook pages.