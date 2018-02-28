Multi-purpose makeup and skincare products
Share the Glam beauty expert Mickey Williams shows us some double duty beauty.
Double Duty Beauty- We feature the latest in multi—tasking beauty items that will save you money. Why buy a serum, toner and face cream when there’s one bottle that does it all? Is your hair snapping and dull with the winter chill? No worries, there’s a 10-in-1 complete hair miracle we can’t wait to tell you about!
Styling primer that delivers 10 benefits in one simple step
· Apply on damp hair before layering on other styling products or heat styling for light hold, heat protection, an infusion of moisture, etc.
· Allure Best of Beauty Award winner
Venn Age-Reversing All-In-One Concentrate $185 @Vennskincare.com
Venn Age-Reversing All-In-One Concentrate streamlines the modern skincare routine by delivering a host of lang-lasting benefits in a single cream. Clinically tested to be safe and effective, the concentrated formulation alleviates the need for separate toners, serums, lotions, creams, essences, ampules and oils, decluttering countertops and creating a sustainable daily habit for busy men and women. Travel friendly and using non-toxic ingredients to reduce the signs of aging to yield a complete range of long-term benefits including:
-Repairing the skin at the cellular level to heal wrinkles
-Preventing oxidation
-Protecting against photosensitivity and reverse hyperpigmentationVENN Age-Reversing All-In-One Concentrate
-Healing, brightening, hydrating and smoothing skin
-Helping skin increase production of collagen and elastin to consistently regenerate and improve its youthful
Not your typical Body lotion. We tested this last year and became addicted to CBD For LIfe Hand and Body Massage Lotion The lotion is designed for massage but in addition takes away aches and pains, reduces inflammation and invigorates with Arnica, citrus and Eucalyptus. Just put on your feet before you slide on your boots. You too will be addicted.