Multi-purpose makeup and skincare products

Share the Glam beauty expert Mickey Williams shows us some double duty beauty.



Double Duty Beauty- We feature the latest in multi—tasking beauty items that will save you money. Why buy a serum, toner and face cream when there’s one bottle that does it all? Is your hair snapping and dull with the winter chill? No worries, there’s a 10-in-1 complete hair miracle we can’t wait to tell you about! Alterna Haircare Caviar CC Cream $26 at Sephora / Sephora.com Styling primer that delivers 10 benefits in one simple step

· Apply on damp hair before layering on other styling products or heat styling for light hold, heat protection, an infusion of moisture, etc.

· Allure Best of Beauty Award winner Venn Age-Reversing All-In-One Concentrate $185 @Vennskincare.com

Venn Age-Reversing All-In-One Concentrate streamlines the modern skincare routine by delivering a host of lang-lasting benefits in a single cream. Clinically tested to be safe and effective, the concentrated formulation alleviates the need for separate toners, serums, lotions, creams, essences, ampules and oils, decluttering countertops and creating a sustainable daily habit for busy men and women. Travel friendly and using non-toxic ingredients to reduce the signs of aging to yield a complete range of long-term benefits including:

-Repairing the skin at the cellular level to heal wrinkles

-Preventing oxidation

-Protecting against photosensitivity and reverse hyperpigmentationVENN Age-Reversing All-In-One Concentrate

-Healing, brightening, hydrating and smoothing skin

-Helping skin increase production of collagen and elastin to consistently regenerate and improve its youthful