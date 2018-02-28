Hancock apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ text messages, vows to stay in office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock apologized for text messages he sent to a woman who worked on his security detail in 2012.

Hancock apologized to Denver police Det. Leslie Branch-Wise and the city of Denver for text messages that he admitted were inappropriate.

Four text exchanges between the mayor and Branch-Wise in 2012 were provided by the mayor's office.

Hancock: “What are you doing tonight?”

Branch-Wise: “Nothing just watching TV.”

Hancock: “Just giving you a hard time. I have to keep you balanced. All I hear from my friends is how fine you are. I just had dinner with three friends in LA and your name came up and they all commented on you. You should feel good my friends really appreciate you.”

Hancock: “OK, so I just watched this story on women taking pole dancing classes. Have you every taking [sic] one and why do women take the course? If not, have you ever considered taking one and why? Thoughts?"

Hancock: “Be careful! I’m curious!”

Hancock: “LOL!”

Hancock: “Hope you are doing better.”

Branch-Wise: “I am. Much better.”

Hancock: “Very good. Have a good weekend.”

Branch-Wise: “You too!”

Hancock: "Just landed in LV. It's party time, baby!!"

Branch-Wise: "Yay!!!!! Like a rockstar!"

Hancock: "Loved the short doo. You make it hard on a brotha to keep it correct everyday."

Hancock: "You look sexy in all that black! LOL!

Branch-Wise: "You saw me?"

Hancock: "How would I know you had on black? Were all over the TV!"

Branch-Wise currently is a Denver police detective.

In an interview on Tuesday night, Hancock admitted the texts crossed the line.

"I think it's important there were no sexual advances here, there was no appropriate touching," Hancock said. "That was not what characterized our relationship. And our friendship, we were friends. I was her boss. ...

"I blurred the line between being a friend and a boss. Our text exchanges were too familiar too casual and inappropriate. And I now know as of last week after six years that those exchanges caused her pain and for that I’m sorry.

"I apologize to her, to detective Branch-Wise, my wife and family and the people of Denver."

Hancock added that he will not resign.

Hancock issued a lengthy statement on Tuesday after the allegations first surfaced.