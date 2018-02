Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nutritionist Kellie Kempton from Simply Nourished Nutrition tells us about the pros and cons of juicing.

GREEN MACHINE

5 kale leaves, de-stemmed [or any leafy green you have on hand]

5 dandelion green leaves (optional) 3 stalks celery, with leaves

1 handful parsley

1-inch piece fresh ginger,

peeled 1⁄2 green apple, cored & quartered 1/2 cucumber [deseeded] 1⁄2 lemon Juice OR Blend with 2 cups coconut water as base