× Former city council member wants Mayor Michael Hancock to resign

DENVER — City leaders are reacting to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s admission to sending inappropriate text messages to a former member of his security detail in 2012.

Hancock says he sent detective Leslie Branch-Wise text messages he describes as “too familiar.”

FOX31 has learned the mayor sent a handwritten apology to Branch-Wise Wednesday. He publicly apologized to his wife, family and people of Denver Tuesday.

Denver City Council President Albus Brooks posted a statement on Facebook saying, “…my heart hurts for detective Branch-Wise and the families this impacted.”

He goes on to say the Mayor has rightfully apologized, he trusts the administration will take steps to learn from this lesson and calls for a safe work environment for all employees.

At-large Councilwoman Deborah Ortega released a statement saying, “I am disappointed to learn about Mayor Hancock’s inappropriate texts to a member of his security team and appreciate the apology he has issued.” She adds, “It is never appropriate to subject a woman or any person in the workplace to sexual comments, innuendo or harassment.”

Former City Council member Susan Barnes-Gelt, who served from 1995 to 2003 agrees and asks, “Is it any mystery what happened? A man in power used his power to abuse a subordinate.”

Barnes-Gelt tells FOX31 she feels the mayor should resign immediately because not doing so sends the wrong message at a time when sexual harassment cases are spurring national movements.

“Obviously Michael Hancock isn’t Harvey Weinstein, but Michael Hancock took advantage of a woman in his security detail in the police department while he was mayor,” Barnes-Gelt said.

Council President Brooks explained that the council has no legal authority to take any action against the mayor.

FOX31 has learned the Denver Sheriff’s Fraternal Order of Police is calling for an investigation. The Denver Ethics Commission confirms they have not been asked to do an internal review.