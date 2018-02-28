Dobby the giraffe celebrates first birthday at Denver Zoo

DENVER — Hundreds of people showed up to celebrate Dobby the giraffe’s first birthday at the Denver Zoo on Wednesday.

Adults and children lined outside the giraffe exhibit to get a look at the giraffe who weighs 736 pounds and is over 9 feet tall.

People in attendance even sang “Happy Birthday” to the young giraffe as his handlers gave him a giraffe cake made of grain and vegetables.

Dobby was born at just 5 feet tall and 73 pounds on Feb. 28, 2017 – both are small figures for a newborn giraffe.

Giraffe’s can grow up to 17 feet tall and adult male giraffe’s could weigh between 2,420 and 4,215 pounds, according to the Denver Zoo.