Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart announce stricter gun purchase policies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Lots of talk about the decision by Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart to change their gun sales policies.

No more semi-automatic weapons will be sold at Dick’s Field and Stream Stores.

A higher age limit now at both of them.

And there’s a huge push for expanded background checks.

Some people were surprised by the big box stores' decision to stop selling semi-automatic weapons.

The big question: Will the changes work?

For one perspective we went to the Specialty Sports and Supply Store in Colorado Springs.

Owner Jeff Lepp says the decision by some stores to raise the legal gun buying age to 21 isn’t fair.

Lepp told us, “Why is it right that at 18 you can vote. At 18 you can join the US military and end up in Afghanistan and get shot at. Why would it be fair a person who is going to defend the country can’t buy a firearm when they come home ... because of their age.”

Lepp’s store is the place where the man behind a massacre at a church in Texas legally purchased two guns.

Those guns were not used in the shooting.

His response to talk Wednesday of deeper background checks?

“The only thing that needs to be expanded is that these outside entities need to provide the information. If they don’t’ provide information OK, that doesn’t get sent forward then that’s not in that system. They don’t know about it.”

The Texas shooter passed the background check at his store since the Air Force never reported his past violence.

Stopping the sale of guns at stores isn’t a solution either he says.

Businesses, he says, bend to political whims.

But Colorado Ceasefire sent a public thank you to Dick’s Sporting Goods, calling it a courageous stance.

Tom Mauser, father of Columbine High School schooting victim Daniel Mauser, is the spokesman for the group.

Mauser said, “I think it's great. They know there will be some people who will be upset but what they saw was more important was their responsibility of firearms."

Colorado Ceasefire also believes raising the minimum age to 21 to buy a firearm is effective.”

“Let’s face it if you have someone who is 18 or 19 and they are going hunting with their family. They are going to be able to do that anyhow. This is not saying