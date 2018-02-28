DIA announces new train announcers

DENVER — Denver International Airport announced Thursday the winners of its contest to be the new announcers on its trains.

Alan Roach and Kim Christiansen were chosen from a group of 10 in online voting that ended Sunday night.

The airport said it received 75,000 votes.

Roach currently is one of the announcers on the trains and made the cut as a finalist. He is the former public address announcer at Sports Authority Field at Mile High and Coors Field.

FOX31’s Jeremy Hubbard was among the finalists. Final voting totals were not released.