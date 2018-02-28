Front to bring slight chance of snow, cooler temperatures, then a big warmup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front moves into Denver around noon on Wednesday so expect cooler high temperatures in the 40s.

There's a 10 percent chance of snow showers in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, with a better chance in the mountains, especially in southern Colorado.

The mountains can expect 0-1 inch of accumulation. The storm system is weak, moisture-starved and too far south to deliver high accumulations.

Then it will be off to the races with temperatures in the mid-50s on Thursday, and mid-60s on Friday and Saturday.

There will be windy conditions on Friday and Saturday statewide.

A quick-moving wave hits the mountains between late Thursday and Friday morning with a snow shower and gusty winds before clearing.

Saturday looks dry statewide with the next storm system hitting the mountains by Sunday morning and into Denver by Sunday night.

The storm is stronger and looks to deliver 3-8 inches of snow to the ski areas between Sunday and Monday. There could be some snow in Denver.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 50s, then fall quickly into the 30s on Monday.

