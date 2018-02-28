‘Cactus Jack’s’ racist remark mix-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A popular bar and grill in Evergreen is dealing with an unfortunate situation that it had nothing to do with.

Some people are confusing ‘Cactus Jack's Saloon’ in Evergreen with a different ‘Cactus Jack’ in North Fort Myers, Florida that shares the same name - and in turn, accusing it of being racist.

That’s because a video went viral over the weekend showing an employee from the ‘Cactus Jack’ in North Fort Myers calling a customer the ’N-word’.

Thing is, that Cactus Jack has nothing to do with Evergreen’s Cactus Jack’s (aside from having a similar name). But plenty of people have been leaving 1-star negative Yelp reviews for Cactus Jack’s Saloon in Evergreen - thinking it employs people with racist views.

“We have nothing to do with them whatsoever. We’re a friendly, hippy bar in Evergreen, Colorado that welcomes everyone with open arms,” said Gary Mitchell, owner of Cactus Jack’s Saloon in Evergreen.

Mitchell has reached out to the people who left negative reviews in an attempt to clear up the confusion.