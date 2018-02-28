Burn hazard prompts recall of outdoor gas fire pits 

Around 58,000 outdoor gas fire pits have been recalled because the product poses a burn hazard.

“The bowl base of the fire pits lacks a heat shield to protect consumers from burns while turning off the propane tank after use, posing a burn hazard,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Three instances of people getting burned while turning off the propane tank have been reported, posted the CPSC.

The Hampton Bay 50,000 BTU, 30 inch Cross Ridge Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heaters were sold exclusively at Home Depot from August 2016 through November 2017.

The recalled products have model number G-FTB51057B and UPC 6944937601579.

The gas fire pits were manufactured by Yayi. Consumers can contact Yayi directly for a free repair kit.