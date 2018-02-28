7-year-old is a star during address about rare diseases at Colorado Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the group “Colorado Rare,” one in 10 people living in the state has some sort of rare disease.

So, Wednesday, a handful of parents and advocates brought their concerns of the needs of families battling rare diseases to the state Capitol.

The star of the day, though, was 7-year-old Lily.

Lily is battling a disease known as Hypermobile Ehlers Danlos.

To kick off the day, Lily addressed a group of citizens inside the Capitol.

The group says the hope is to increase ways to bring families who feel alone … together.