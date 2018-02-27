× Tech Junkie Review: Rocketbook Wave Disappearing Notebook

It’s not too often that I write a tech review about a notebook. Literally, a notebook with 80 pages that comes with a blue pen. The Rocketbook Wave is different! It’s a notebook that can make the ink disappear! I took it for a test (and a spin) in the microwave.

The notebook and pen are exactly what you would expect. 80 pages (40 actual sheets front & back) fill the plastic ringed notebook. The pen is a special “Frixion” pen so if you lose it you can’t just use any pen. The one included is actually made by Pilot so you can expect it to hold up. It also has an erase on the back.

The app is super simple to use and can take those pages that you filled out and turn them into scans with you smartphone’s camera. It makes it easy to save and share those pages with co-workers or friends and family.

Once you’re ready to erase the pages of the notebook, pop it into the microwave with a coffee mug 3/4 full of water in the big circle. The Wave logo will eventually disappear (after about 3 min.) At that point, you flip the notebook over and do the same thing on the other side.

Voila! The ink is gone. It’s pretty cool!

My only warning is that in my testing I noticed that there was a slight indentation left behind. The ink was gone but you could still see what I wrote. Perhaps I pressed too hard on the pages? None the less, it’s something you’ll probably notice and may want to know of ahead of time.

In the end, this is a fascinating product! It could be a great tool to use at work in an effort to save paper or have around the house for quick notes here and there. Your kids will love it for their weekly spelling test practice or for doodling.

You can buy the Rocketbook Wave on Amazon for $27.