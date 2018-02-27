Students walk out of Fort Collins schools to protest gun laws

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Students walked out of classes in Fort Collins on Tuesday to show support for tighter gun laws in the wake of the Florida shooting that left 17 people dead.

Students from several schools in the Poudre School District walked out of class just before noon and plan to meet in Old Town Square at 1 p.m.

“Students have the right to be safe at school. We want stricter and more effective gun laws, and it is time to show our representatives,” the event’s Facebook page said.

“We are not willing to wait. We are demanding change. Make your voice heard.”

There have been several walkouts by students across the country since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, to push for stricter gun control.