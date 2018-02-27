Skier killed after hitting tree at Keystone Resort identified

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The skier who died after hitting a tree at Keystone Resort on Sunday has been identified.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office said 32-year-old Leon Harding Christopher III of Raleigh, North Carolina, died after hitting the tree about 12:50 p.m.

Christopher’s death is the second this season at Keystone.

Christopher was skiing on Elk Run, an intermediate trail, when he hit the tree. Keystone Ski Patrol attempted CPR then took Christopher to St. Anthony Keystone Medical Clinic where he was pronounced dead about 1:50 p.m.

His death has been ruled an accident and was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. He was wearing a helmet, the coroner’s office said.

“Keystone Resort, Keystone Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” Keystone Resort vice president and general manager Geoff Buchheister said in a statement.