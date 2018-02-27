Sexual harassment allegations resulted in firing of mayor’s aide in 2012

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Branch-Wise is a current member of the Denver Police Department.

She also accused one of the mayor's top aides of sexual harassment six years ago. Wayne McDonald was ultimately fired because of those allegations.

McDonald wasn't just a long time aide to the mayor, he was also a close friend.

The two attended college together and McDonald was actually a driver for Hancock during his mayoral campaign.

That relationship took a turn for the worse in 2012 when Leslie Branch-Wise came forward, claiming McDonald was sexually harassing her.

Hancock took action and fired McDonald for what the mayor’s office at that time called ‘serious allegations of misconduct.’

McDonald then sued the city for wrongful termination in 2016, ultimately setting for $200,000.

Branch-Wise was ultimately paid a $75,000 city settlement over the claims involving McDonald, and as part of that settlement she agreed not to file claims against anyone else in the city, including Mayor Hancock.