× ‘Potential security concern’ closes TSA screening lanes on south end of DIA

DENVER — The TSA screening lanes are closed on the south side of the terminal at Denver International Airport Tuesday afternoon. Officials at the airport said there is a “potential security concern.”

Passengers were allowed to keep using the north screening lanes and the bridge security checkpoint while law enforcement investigates.

The airport said passengers arriving at the RTD A-Line train platform should use the elevators inside the Westin Hotel to access level 5 and walk around to the terminal while police investigate the security concern.

This story is developing.