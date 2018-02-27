Mild temperatures sticking around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a weak cold front on the way to Denver on Wednesday. It will briefly take our temperatures into the mid 40s. There will be passing clouds, a little wind and a flurry possible.

Otherwise, the mild temperatures quickly return. We will have plenty of sunshine on Thursday, Friday & Saturday. We are forecasting highs in the 50s & 60s. It will be breezy to windy at times.

Our next chance for snow arrives on Sunday evening in Denver. A fast-moving cold front will give us a period of light snow that will end by late evening. Accumulation looks to be up to an inch in most metro locations. Temperatures will fall out of the 50s to about 40 degrees by Monday. And, it will be another breezy to windy day as the cold front swings across the area both days.

