Man using pressure washer prompts gun scare in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Three schools in the Gunbarrel area of Boulder went into lockout on Tuesday morning after someone mistook a pressure washer for a rifle, the Boulder Police Department said.

Police said dispatch received a call about 8:20 a.m. that described a man throwing what appeared to be a rifle on the ground before putting it in a red vehicle in the parking lot of a Subway restaurant.

Police searched the area in the 5000 block of Chaparral Court and determined a man had been carrying a pressure washer.

Boulder Preparatory High School (5075 Chaparral Court), Boulder County Day School (4820 Nautilus Drive) and Miss Catherine’s Creative Learning Center (6525 Gunpark Drive) were placed on lockout as a precaution.

The lockouts were lifted and operations at all three schools returned to normal.

Police said they will keep extra officers in the area as a precaution.