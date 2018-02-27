× Man sentenced to over 300 years for child sex crimes freed from prison

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Grand Junction man who was sentenced to more than 300 years for child sex crimes is freed from prison.

KREX reported Michael McFadden was convicted in 2015 of molesting six young boys and girls. He appealed saying pre-trial delays violated Colorado’s speedy trial statutes.

The appeals court agreed, throwing out the conviction and ruling he could not be re-tried.

He also does not have to register as a sex offender.

The Colorado Supreme Court decided not to take up the case, which meant McFadden was released from prison Tuesday.