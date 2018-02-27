IHOP giving away free pancakes on National Pancake Day

DENVER — IHOP is offering free stacks of flapjacks on Tuesday to mark National Pancake Day.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., participating IHOP restaurants will give away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes. A short stack of pancakes normally sells for $4.79.

The restaurant chain is asking that in return, customers make a donation to help children battling critical illnesses.

IHOP is hoping to raise $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations.

It is partnering with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Lukemia and Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

IHOP has raised more than $30 million for charity since it started IHOP National Pancake Day in 2006.