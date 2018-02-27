Former youth pastor in Parker charged with sexual abuse of 3 underage girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- A former youth pastor in Parker was arrested on charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of three underage girls, Crossroads Community Church said on Tuesday.

Joshua Clemons, 35, was arrested on Tuesday and is under investigation of sex assault of a child by a position of trust, the Denver Police Department said.

Clemons worked at the church in Parker from 2006 to 2015. The church said that they became aware of the allegations on Feb. 1 and that they reported it to law enforcement on the same day.

The alleged abuse happened while Clemons was employed by the church.

In December, the church said they were informed that Clemons entered into a relationship with an 18-year-old girl who was formally a member of his youth group after he left the church.

PARKER — Former Crossroads Community Church youth pastor Joshua Clemons has been arrested by Denver Police. The church says he’s accused of sexually abusing three girls while working here. He was employed between 2006 — 2015. Parker PD is also working the case. More at 9 on @KDVR pic.twitter.com/kayjleqxc0 — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) February 28, 2018

On Feb. 1, the mother of the girl Clemons had a relationship with expressed concern to the church that the relationship may have started when her daughter was a minor and that there were other possible victims, the church said in a statement.

Denver police and Parker police are working on the case. A mugshot has not been released.

Anyone with information on the case or who may have been a victim is asked to call Parker police Detective Wilson at 303-805-6561 or email bwilson@parkeronline.org.

The church is holding a congregational meeting on Tuesday night to address the situation.

FOX31 and Channel 2's Michael Konopasek is at the church working to learn more details on the story and we will update with the latest.