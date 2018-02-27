Drought worsens with the region’s lack of winter-time snow and rain

DENVER — February has seen the drought grow and intensify in many areas, particularly the Southwestern US including Western Colorado.

Southwestern Colorado jumped into the ‘extreme drought’ category in the latest monitor. This has propelled the state into the highest drought level of the past year, and the highest level since the summer of 2013.

This is part of a La Nina cycle coupled with a warm combination between the Northern Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean; so, not unexpected.

The drought across the entire Southwestern US has accelerated during this winter and now spills over into the plains.

For Denver, we are lacking in both snowfall and total precipitation this water year. Since October first, Denver’s (using the Stapleton site) total precipitation we are 67 percent of average, and in snowfall only 51 percent of average.

Let me mention Boulder for a quick moment that will show you a better situation. Total precipitation is ahead of average since October 1st. Meanwhile, snowfall is 88 percent of average.

Although there are a few cases where snow and total precipitation are doing ‘okay’ in the state, the vast majority is dry.

The forecast for La Nina to weaken may help usher in some relief in the spring if the weakening is quick enough. If not, Fall may be the next best chance to suppress the growth of the drought.

