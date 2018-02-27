Drivers sought in Lakewood road rage shooting that led to crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — At least two people are being sought after an apparent road rage shooting led to a crash on Monday night, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Police said about 6 p.m., two vehicles, a dark-colored Nissan Altima and a dark-colored PT Cruiser, were reported racing on West Alameda Avenue.

After traveling to South Pierce Street, both vehicles made a U-turn and went eastbound on Alameda, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver of the Altima fire one to three shots out of the driver’s window toward the PT Cruiser near Alameda and South Harlan Street.

The Altima was last seen going east on Alameda toward Sheridan Boulevard. No shell casings were found, police said.

The PT Cruiser crashed near West Ellsworth Avenue and South Benton Street, police said.

Witnesses told police the driver ran into a backyard. Before officers arrived, the driver returned and drove away southbound on Benton.

Police do not have further descriptions of the vehicles and license plate numbers are not known.

No injuries were reported.