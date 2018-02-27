× Denver Mayor Michael Hancock accused of sexual harassment by former security team member

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has been accused of sexual harassment by a former member of his security team.

He released a statement of apology Tuesday. In the statement he revealed the accusations center around text messages he sent to Denver Police Detective Leslie Branch-Wise in 2012.

FOX31 is working to speak with both the mayor and Branch-Wise regarding the allegations.

Here is the full statement:

“Six years ago, Denver Police Detective Leslie Branch-Wise was a member of my security team. In May of 2012, she called me. She let me know she had requested a transfer out of the unit because a member of my staff had sexually harassed her.

I listened and what I heard greatly disturbed me. I apologized that this had happened. We reviewed the matter and took immediate action. The employee was fired within days.

While those facts have been public for years, I am here today to apologize for my own words from that time – text messages that were too familiar and unprofessional.

But let me be clear – my behavior did not involve sexual advances or inappropriate physical contact.

During Detective Branch-Wise’s time on the security team, we became friends, but my text messages in 2012 blurred the lines between being a friend and being a boss.

Unfortunately, I didn’t know until just a few days ago that she felt our text exchanges were unwelcome and contributed to the pain and disrespect she was already feeling. But it is obvious now that she did feel that way.

I sincerely apologize to Detective Branch-Wise, to my wife and family, and to the people of Denver.

I trust that those who know me will recognize that this is not a full measure of my character – of who I am as a husband, a father, a son or the Mayor of this great city. I have learned from this mistake, and today I assure you that my words and actions will continue to support all women in the workplace.

I have the utmost respect for Detective Branch-Wise. She showed courage in 2012, and again by coming forward now. She is a valued and dedicated police officer who has served and continues to serve this city well.”