Democratic leadership introduces measure to expel Rep. Lebsock

DENVER — Democratic majority leadership introduced a measure to expel Colorado state Rep. Steve Lebsock from the House body at the capitol on Tuesday.

It is the first time an an expulsion hearing will take place in Colorado State Capitol since 1915.

Lebsock is facing three formal sexual harassment complaints.

Following the announcement, Lebsock told reporters that he doesn’t expect to be expelled.

Holly Tarry, a former lobbyist who now runs a consulting firm, Democratic Rep. Faith Winter, and Cassie Tanner, a former legislative aid have all filed formal complaints against Lebsock.