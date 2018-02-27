Deadline approaching for gender neutral restroom compliance in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- In 2016 the city and County of Denver passed an ordinance. All existing buildings with a single occupant restroom or a family or assisted use restroom need to also be signed as gender neutral.

Businesses were given about a year and a half to comply with the ordinance that was designed to be more inclusive. “The requirement of having it signed as men’s and or women’s did not allow those who may not clearly identify with one of those genders or the other, to feel comfortable using a restroom.," said Jill Jennings Golich, Denver community planning and development deputy director.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, LGBTQ, played a major role in the creation of the ordinance.

Denver will not have any potty patrol out there checking bathroom signage, but the city will respond to any complaints. “If we receive a tip from 311 from someone we will go out and talk to the business owner," said Golich.

Aaron Nelsen of Brothers Barbecue on Sixth Avenue sees no problems whatsoever with the new ordinance. “I think that’s going to be a benefit for every patron that’s coming in, it’s turned into bathrooms for all," he said.

How does the new ordinance affect multi-stall bathrooms? It doesn’t. They will remain the same. Denver believes the new ordinance is simply … a better way to go.