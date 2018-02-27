× Critics say investigation of Dept. of Corrections Exec. Director was mishandled

DENVER — Critics contend the internal investigation into Department of Corrections Executive Director Rick Raemisch was a conflict of interest from the beginning.

FOX31 first reported on Raemisch’s use of a state vehicle to go hunting in a January 31 Problem Solvers report.

Since that story was posted, FOX31 has heard from numerous current and retired DOC employees.

Most found it outrageous that the Governor’s office allowed the investigation to be conducted by the DOC’s Inspector General Jay Kirby, a man hired by Rick Raemisch, who can be fired by Rick Raemisch.

While many DOC employees wanted to remain anonymous, Ed Herndon was willing to go on the record. “It’s unethical,” said Herndon, who recently retired as an investigator for the DOC’s Inspector General.

He spent 14 years investigating crimes at the Buena Vista Correction Facility and had no doubt what would’ve happened to him if he had used a state vehicle for personal reasons.

“My immediate thought was, had I done that I would have been fired, before the ink was dry I would have been fired,” insisted Herndon.

Raemisch received a verbal warning and Herndon believes it’s because his subordinate conducted the investigation, “If you are investigating your boss it would give you a reason to make it as non-serious as you could.”

Rae Timme retired from the Department of Corrections in 2014 after a 25-year career that included serving as a prison warden at both the Freemont and Colorado Territorial Correction Facilities. When asked if she thought it was wrong for a subordinate to investigate his own boss, Timme replied, “Absolutely.”

Timme said when she was a warden, she had a state vehicle and knew exactly what the rules were, “I know my supervisors at the time had really strong words for us that it was only to be used for state business.”

The Problem Solvers have learned an investigator for the DOC Inspector General’s office named Gary Valko was fired in November 2017, partly for using his state vehicle off-duty when he was caught on camera going through the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant in Parker, Colorado.

The termination letter for Valko states, “Your actions in driving your state vehicle to a Jack in the Box restaurant while off duty is a violation of CDOC (Colorado Department of Corrections) policy.”

In contrast, the discipline letter to Rick Raemisch closed by recommending “a meeting be scheduled with Mr. Raemisch to review this information and clarify the parameters of vehicle use.”

“I can tell you I believe this investigation was done correctly,” said Jacki Cooper Melmed, the Chief Legal Counsel for Governor John Hickenlooper. It was Melmed’s decision to appoint Jay Kirby to investigate his boss after Kirby brought an anonymous complaint he received to the Governor’s Office.

“I don’t believe I was putting him (Kirby) in an awkward position. I was asking him to do his job,” said Melmed.

The Problem Solvers obtained a copy of the original 4-page complaint against Raemisch and in it the whistleblower writes, “I am also requesting that this investigation be carried out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, rather than the DOC Inspector General’s Office. An investigation of this nature should be unbiased, and your office is much too close and affected by the Executive Staff to remain unbiased.”

When Investigative Reporter Rob Low pressed Melmed on the ethics of having a subordinate investigate his boss, she responded, “It`s not that I don`t understand what you`re saying but you have to take into account the nature of the allegations … I think many people in my position would have done it this way.”

FOX31 asked Rick Raemisch for an interview, but he declined. His spokesman insisted Raemisch did not mis-use his state vehicle and had no role in appointing his subordinate to investigate him.