Colorado taxpayers can use ‘checkoff’ on tax form to help domestic abuse victims

DENVER -- While one in four adults will be abused during their lifetime, domestic violence can happen at any age. February is Teen Domestic Violence Month and there is a way you can help the issue when you fill our your tax returns.

If you're filing out a Colorado State Tax Return with a paper copy, go to line 28 and check the box. Then make sure you indicate the Colorado Domestic Abuse Fund, the second charitable contribution listed.

If you're doing your taxes online, the tax agency should ask you if you want to donate, and you can follow the instructions for the Colorado Domestic Abuse Fund.

“The domestic violence abuse fund exists so that we can assure that survivors and victims of domestic violence and teen dating violence can get help and resources that they need," Brooke Ely Milen with the Department of Human Services said.

The organization is within the state's Department of Human Services. It helps fund groups like Project Safeguard.

Project Safeguard is a nonprofit that helps provide legal advice to abuse victims.

“This can be a really important tool in creating safety and the ability for that person to move on with their life,” Nancy Olson with Project Safeguard said.