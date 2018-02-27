Another sunny and mild day, then slight chance of snow before big warmup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday with sunshine and high temperatures around 52 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Highlands Ranch. Highs will be around 49 in Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect sunshine early, then increasing clouds on Tuesday afternoon. Light snow develops overnight and continues on Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 20s and 30s.

There will be light snow on Wednesday with accumulations of 1-3 inches in the San Juans and 0-2 inches in the central and northern mountains.

Denver only has a 10 percent chance of snow on Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

There will be a big warmup on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Wind speeds will increase both days.

A stronger cold front with snow moves into Denver on Sunday night.

