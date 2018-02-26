Temperatures on the upswing ahead of a slight chance for midweek snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There's only one chance for snow this week and it's on Wednesday and it looks to be light.

Before that happens, there will be sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with lighter winds. Highs will warm to 52 in Denver and Boulder, and 48 in Fort Collins.

Monday will be the warmest high temperature in Denver in a week. Tuesday appears to be very similar, though perhaps a few degrees cooler.

The mountains have a couple dry days before snow moves in Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Wind speeds will gradually decrease Monday with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Snow totals on Wednesday in the mountains looks pretty light, with 1-5 inches at the ski areas.

Then there will be another few dry days from Thursday to Saturday. High temperatures will soar into the low 60s on Friday and Saturday across the Front Range.

A stronger cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday as Colorado moves into its historically snowiest month of the year.

