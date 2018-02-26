Telluride Olympian gets furry welcome at DIA after helping to rescue 90 animals from dog meat farm

DENVER — Celebrated Colorado Olympian Gus Kenworthy was given a gold medal welcome at Denver International Airport after a flight home from the Olympic games in South Korea.

.@guskenworthy is welcomed home by Violet of the DEN CATS team! USA, USA!! pic.twitter.com/qh0Om1MGba — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 27, 2018

Kenworthy has gained attention for rescuing dogs during his stints at the Olympics, picking up five dogs in Sochi four years ago. Two of the malnourished rescued puppies died but the others thrived.

In a fitting welcome home for the animal rights activist, Denver International Airport greeted the freestyle skier from Telluride with a fuzzy hug from a precious pug named Violet, an adorable member of the Canine Airport Therapy Squad, also known as CATS.

CATS is a squad of more than 100 dogs—and one cat— representing more than 40 breeds that roam DIA, offering a cheery experience to travelers.

Kenworthy carried on his rescue mission in 2018 after visiting a South Korean dog meat farm.

He lamented the experience in a lengthy Facebook post but proudly said that all 90 dogs on the farm were rescued with the help of the Humane Society International with the intent of placing the pets in loving homes across the US and Canada.

Dogs are friends. Not food. pic.twitter.com/3wgx2oS2qv — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 23, 2018

While Kenworthy acknowledged the 90 animals are just a drop in the bucket, claiming 2-and-a-half million dogs are involved in the South Korean meat trade, the Olympian and his boyfriend took home a new addition to the family – a puppy named Beemo.

Kenworthy said Beemo will be coming to the United States as soon as she’s through with her vaccinations and that he can’t wait to “give her the best life possible.”

Kenworthy claimed silver in slopestyle at Sochi in 2014; this year, he finished 12th in the slopestyle, with Norway’s Oystein Braaten taking gold, US teammate Nick Goepper claiming silver and Canada’s Alex Beaulieu-Marchand winning bronze.