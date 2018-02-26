Rockies to install extended netting at Coors Field for 2018 season

DENVER — A giant new scoreboard won’t be the only change coming to Coors Field in the 2018 season.

The Rockies announced on Monday that they will begin installing new protective netting behind home plate. The new netting will be made with an upgraded material, the team said.

The netting will be extended at the same height to the end of each dugout.

We are extending and upgrading the protective netting at Coors Field prior to the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/CLLKwqOYeA — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 26, 2018

“Ensuring the safety of fans is always the highest priority of the organization and this extended netting is an important part of that effort,” the Rockies said in a statement.

The extended netting is scheduled to be completed by early March before Coors Field hosts high school baseball games.

Back in September, the team said they were considering extending the netting after a young girl was hospitalized when she was struck by a 105 mph foul ball at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Major League Baseball sent a memo to all 30 teams in 2015 encouraging them to “shield the seats between the near ends of both dugouts and within 70 feet of home plate with protective netting or other safety materials of their choice.”

Here is the full statement issued by the Rockies on Monday: