Oil and gas companies leaving Colorado without cleaning up sites; state believes problem will get worse

DENVER — You may be used to seeing abandoned tools and farm equipment on the side of the road — but abandoned oil and gas sites?

Adams County resident Barber Binder says what is happening in and around her neighborhood is “unconscionable.”

“This is a potential disaster waiting to happen in my opinion,” Binder added.

Binder is talking about an orphan oil and gas well location near Route 7 and Havana Road in Adams County (Highland) where weeds are growing, rust is accumulating, liquor bottles are on the ground, no emergency contact information is posted, and even a shed door housing essential equipment is wide open with no lock.

Last July, the State cited the operator for several violations including ones threatening the environment yet six months later the location remained in disarray.

A four-month long Problem Solvers investigation found this location is run by Tudex, a subsidiary of Tudor, an Energy Company based in Canada.

But here is the problem: Tudex, in Septmeber 2016, wrote this letter to shareholders saying they were “closing.”

FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George went to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission for answers, since they are the organization charged with regulating the industry in the state.

“Tudex was pretty much unresponsive beginning in 2016,” Matt Lepore, Executive Director of the COGCC said.

Lepore confirmed Tudex has left Colorado without much notice nor without much fear of consequence.

Tudex left without inspecting flowlines, without paying $1.6 million in fines, without reclaiming sites, and without cleaning up cited violations.

COMMON PROBLEM

For Lepore, the story of Tudex is a common one. In fact, the state has created a term for such activity: an “orphan well.”

Lepore estimates around 250 orphan wells exist in Colorado but here is the kicker – there may be more.

“We suspect because of our historic operations in the state that there is a similar number that we haven’t discovered,” Lepore added.

COST TO STATE

Because the state is responsible for any orphan well, they are responsible for clean up and reclamation; however, there is a problem. The state budget only allows for a few cleanups each year.

“We can do like ten or twelve a year,” Lepore said.

“The cost to plug abandon, reclaim, cleanup any spilled material averaged over a lot over a lot of years is $80,000,” Lepore said.

GETTING WORSE

Lepore also estimates the situation may only continue to get worse in the years to come.

“I worry about the number of future orphan wells,” Lepore, who will step down from his position on March 2, said.

“To me, the orphan well situation is a little like a hurricane sitting offshore and you know it’s out there and you know it’s coming ashore, you just don’t know if its going to be a tropical storm or a category five,” Lepore added.

POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS

Lepore discussed several options for lawmakers to dry and prevent oil and gas companies from just leaving. One option, “the bonds need to be higher,” Lepore said.

For instance, when Tudex started their operations in Colorado they posted $120,000 in bonds as a security deposit. When they left, the state took that money. Tudex owed the state $1.6 million in fines in 2017. Is $120,000 in bonds enough to get a company to do the right thing?

As for the Adams County location, Lepore assured us the Tudex locations, despite appearance and violations, pose no immediate safety risk to the public. Lepore said that since our investigation, the state has put a lock on the shed door housing equipment.

Finder hopes the state takes action soon.

“The state needs to come in an clean this up right away,” Finder said.