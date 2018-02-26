Man wins back his ATM in tax auction after bar closed by city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora man fought to get his ATM back after the sports lounge where his ATM was located was shut down by the city of Aurora.

The city seized Apex Sports Lounge after the business failed to pay tens of thousands of dollars worth of taxes.

To recoup its loss, the city started selling everything off at auction. Pool tables, kitchen and appliances, bar-stools and even the booze, lots of booze.

But Eric Schmidt wanted his ATM located inside the business back, not so much for machine, but for the amount of cash that is inside. A fresh $2,200.

Schmidt owns an ATM business and contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers after the business was shut down and he couldn't get his machine back.

The city of Aurora said that because Schmidt failed to submit a lease agreement with the owner of Apex Sports Lounge, the machine would also go to auction.

On Monday, Schmidt showed up for the auction and, after a short bidding war, won back his ATM for only $190.

The $2,200 in cash was still inside.