× Man charged in 2013 murder extradited from Mexico back to Denver

DENVER – A man charged in a 2013 murder has been extradited from Mexico back to Denver to stand trial, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said on Monday.

Victor Baltazar-Gonzalez, 43, is charged in the September 2013 murder of 25-year-old Jose Gutierrea-Peredia, officials said.

The suspect is accused of fatally shooting Gutierrea-Peredia at an apartment building in the 1300 block of West Mississippi Avenue on Sept. 1, 2013 following an argument or altercation.

Baltazar-Gonzalez fled the country following the alleged murder. He was arrested by Mexican authorities on an international warrant in 2014, the DA’s office said.

Officials have been working to extradite the man back to Denver since then.

Baltazar-Gonzalez is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.