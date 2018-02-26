Man arrested after leading chase nearing speeds of 100 mph through Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Brighton man was arrested after leading a chase that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph down Interstate 25 on Sunday night, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident began just after 6:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a 1996 Chevrolet sedan for traffic violations at NE Frontage Road and East Mulberry Street in Fort Collins.

The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Anthony Chavez of Brighton, did not stop, and instead ran several stop signs on side streets then traveled south on Interstate 25, reaching speeds of 95 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

The chase was stopped about 6:45 p.m. when Chavez got off the interstate at East Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland.

About 10 minutes later, officers with the Loveland Police Department saw the vehicle traveling eastbound on Eisenhower Boulevard toward Interstate 25. The vehicle had a different license plate that had been reported stolen.

Deputies followed the vehicle as it went eastbound on Highway 34 into Weld County. Chavez then made a U-turn on Highway 34, the sheriff’s office said.

Spike strips were successfully deployed by Colorado State Patrol troopers, Larimer County deputies and Loveland officers.

Chavez tried to turn northbound onto Centerra Parkway, but could not make the turn with flat tires, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle hit a curb and crashed into the median. Chavez was taken into custody without incident.

Chavez was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of vehicular eluding, theft of motor vehicle parts and several traffic offenses.

Stolen construction equipment was also found in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

A woman passenger in the vehicle was detained and later released, the sheriff’s office said.