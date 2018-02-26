Lawsuit accuses Colorado Springs, others of violating accessibility laws

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A disabled veteran and his wife have filed a lawsuit against Colorado Springs and others, alleging the city is woefully out of compliance with federal laws demanding equal access for the disabled.

The Gazette reports Chris Sweeney, who filed the lawsuit earlier this month along with his wife, Nikole Sweeney, says his family’s pleas for help have been ignored by local, state and federal representatives.

City representatives have acknowledged to Sweeney and The Gazette that parts of the neighborhood were built in violation of city codes.

Citing the lawsuit, city representatives will no longer comment on Sweeney’s complaints or the extent of disabled accessibility issues.

Representatives for another defendant in the lawsuit, Diversified Property Management LLC, declined to comment and a third defendant, the Stetson Hills Master Home Owners Association, Inc., did not return messages seeking comment.