Group to recommend RTD fare increases for A Line, other routes

DENVER – An RTD working group will meet Tuesday afternoon and could recommend the transportation district increase some fares to help subsidize fares for youth and low-income riders.

The Pass Program working group, made up of RTD staff and community leaders with an interest in transit, has been meeting for the last year and has its final meeting Tuesday.

One plan being discussed now would increase fares on the A Line, from Union Station to Denver International Airport, by $1.50. RTD would then use that money to subsidize fares for youth and low income riders.

“They’ve looked at different options and understanding that to provide certain services or certain fares, we have to look at maybe taking or adding from something else,” said RTD’s Tina Jaquez.

Right now it costs $9 for a regular day pass on the A Line. The group is considering a proposal to RTD to raise that to $10.50.

In another part of the plan, the group would increase the subsidy for riders younger than 20 from a 50 percent discount to 70 percent.

It would also offer a subsidy for low-income riders. They can currently get one from community groups, but the plan would allow them to get discounted tickets directly from RTD.

Again, this is all a plan the Pass Program working group is talking about.

The group plans to present a proposal to RTD Tuesday afternoon. RTD staff would then make a recommendation to the board, which would have final say in any rate changes.

Also, before any rates would be increased, the public would also have the chance to comment.

The RTD meeting is open to the public on Tuesday. It’s at 1560 Broadway and begins at 1 p.m.