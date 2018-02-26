Glowing ‘Creatures of Light’ exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — There’s a new exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science that’s bringing light to one of our planet’s darkest mysteries: why do so many creatures and things glow?

The exhibit is called ‘Creatures of Light’ and it features interactive elements, real-life creatures that glow, as well as a simulated pool filled with bio-luminescent organisms (to name a few).

“This exhibit is an experience in underwater and on land fluorescents and bio luminescence,” explained Brian Hostetler, the main educator of the exhibit.

The exhibit comes from the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

It will remain at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science until June 10. You can check it out yourself each day from 9am-5pm.

The exhibit is free with admission to the museum.

