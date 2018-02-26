Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffers heart attack with ‘100 percent blockage’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Filmmaker and comedian Kevin Smith suffered what he described as a "massive heart attack" while shooting a stand-up special during two comedy shows on Sunday night.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith, who rose to fame from the 1994 classic "Clerks," was scheduled for two shows at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.

He suffered the heart attack after the first show and was forced to cancel the second show.

“If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight,” Smith said on Twitter. “But for now, I’m still above ground.”

The 47-year-old Smith said doctors told him he had 100 percent blockage of his left anterior descending artery. That kind of blockage is known as the “widowmaker.”

He gave a longer description of what happened in a Facebook post.

"After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help," he wrote. "Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack."

Smith continued, revealing that he learned something about himself during the scare.

"Death was always the thing I was most terrified of in life," he wrote.

However, he said throughout the experience he was "filled with a sense of calm."

"I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am," he wrote. "I’ve had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad. But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content.

"Yes, I’d miss life as it moved on without me -- and I was bummed we weren’t gonna get to make #jayandsilentbobreboot before I shuffled loose the mortal coil.

"But generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it. I’ve gotten to do so many cool things and I’ve had so many adventures — how could I be (expletive) about finally paying the tab. ...

"The point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight ... and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be," he said. "I don’t want my life to end but if it ends, I can’t complain. It was such a gift."

Celebrities reacted to Smith's ordeal on social media.

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Whatever you need buddy ❤️💔🙏👊 https://t.co/h4PnJL3WLo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) February 26, 2018

Hey @ThatKevinSmith just sending you some love. Speedy recovery my man. — Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) February 26, 2018