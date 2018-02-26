Film maker Kevin Smith has “widow-maker” heart attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Cali. -- Hollywood director and actor Kevin Smith reveals through social media that he had a “widow maker” heart attack Sunday night after a show in California. He’s just 47 years old and says he would have died if he didn’t cancel his second show of the night and go to the hospital.

Smith made a name for himself with the move “Clerks” which he wrote, directed and acted in as Silent Bob. But Smith is not being silent about this. On social media he wrote. “ I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn`t seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy.”

According to the post, doctors told him he had a 100 percent blockage of the LAD artery.

“It’s always a good reminder for all the rest of us that you never know when you are going to have the symptoms and need to get seen quickly,” said Dr. Michael Wahl, an interventional cardiologist at Rose Medical Center in Denver. “These things come on all of the sudden, and get severe very quickly,” he said.

These are the most dangerous heart attacks, and while it is sometimes hard to recognize the symptoms of a heart attack, he says it’s important to be educated. “The classic heart attack symptom is chest pressure, being short of breath and getting sweaty. In women, two thirds of the heart attacks will come on with being short of breath, having some nausea,” he said.

Dr. Wahl believes prevention is key. He says to make sure to eat right, exercise, don’t smoke and stay on top of your cholesterol and blood pressure numbers.