National Pet Dental Health Month

Dog breath is nothing to smile about! Diane Mapes, with Bentley's Pet Stuff, shows us the good, better, and best in dog foods, as well as dental products for National Pet Dental Health Month.  You can get 20% select dental products through Feb. 28th.  She also introduces us to two adorable dogs up for adoption through MaxFund Animal Adoption Center.