Family remembers mom and 2 kids killed in Weld County crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- A Colorado family is trying to come to grips with the loss of three loved ones, after a mother and two of her children were killed in a car crash.

29 year-old Sheila Sinclair and her 6 year-old son Jaxon died instantly in the crash on Highway 52 in Weld County on Friday. Her 3 year-old daughter passed away at the hospital over the weekend, leaving her youngest child, Bella, as the sole survivor.

"The new normal is going to be really hard. It's going to be a very long, hard journey," said Katie Miller and Stacie Bartolotta, Sheila's sisters.

Colorado State Patrol says the family ran a stop sign and was hit by another vehicle in thick fog.

CSP also says Sheila and Jaxon were not wearing seatbelts. The family says that's something they were shocked to learn, claiming Sheila was a stickler for safety.

"I don't know the facts, nor are they important to me at this point," said Sheila's father, Marvin Miller. "Seatbelts were so important to her. Jaxon always put his seat belt on and he could do it by himself," he added.

Sheila youngest daughter, 18 month-old Bella, survived the crash, although she did break an arm and her leg. "That's a miracle. It absolutely is," said Bartolotta.

The Sinclair's extended family now faces the tough task of helping Bella and Sheila's husband, Mark Sinclair, move on and continue living without the rest of their family.

"I'm going to write a book of Jaxon and Kassidy and Sheila and it's going to start, 'Dear Bella. This was your mother. This was your brother. This was your sister," said Marvin Miller.

"Jaxon and Kassidy were inseparable. They were always together. They loved to swim together. They sang together at church. They did everything together," added Stacie Bartolotta.

Three year-old Kassidy died Saturday at a local hospital. Her heart was donated Monday to another child in the Denver metro in need of a transplant. It's a bit of solace for a family facing so much tragedy.

"It means her death wasn't in vain, that through her death other people could live and it's something we'll always cherish," said Stacie.